Tyrant India celebrates Independence Day but refuses Kashmiris self will right: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that India which has emerged a new tyrant in the world was celebrating independence day but has refused to grant Kashmiris their right to self- determination and it had trampled democratic norms and human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that India which has emerged a new tyrant in the world was celebrating independence day but has refused to grant Kashmiris their right to self- determination and it had trampled democratic norms and human rights.

In a tweet, he said that on every year on August 15, Kashmiris send a message to the international community that their promise of a plebiscite should be fulfilled.

Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris till they get the right to self-determination as promised by United Nations resolutions, he added.