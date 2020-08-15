UrduPoint.com
Tyrant India Celebrates Independence Day But Refuses Kashmiris Self Will Right: Shibli

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 09:51 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that India which has emerged a new tyrant in the world was celebrating independence day but has refused to grant Kashmiris their right to self- determination and it had trampled democratic norms and human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that India which has emerged a new tyrant in the world was celebrating independence day but has refused to grant Kashmiris their right to self- determination and it had trampled democratic norms and human rights.

In a tweet, he said that on every year on August 15, Kashmiris send a message to the international community that their promise of a plebiscite should be fulfilled.

Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris till they get the right to self-determination as promised by United Nations resolutions, he added.

