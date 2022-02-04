UrduPoint.com

Tyrant Indian Army, RSS Goons Couldn't Suppress Kashmiri Struggle For Independence: Rashid

February 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said, tyrant Indian army and RSS goons could not suppress the decades' long continuous struggle of Kashmiri people for independence of Kashmir.

The minister in his special video message on Kashmir Solidarity Day said that the entire world has acknowledged the way in which the struggle for independence has been kept alive by Kashmiri people through their unmatched sacrifices.

The Indian occupied forces had not achieved any success despite killing innocent people in police encounters, he said.

The Indian government issued more than three million fake domiciles to change proportion of Kashmir's population on pattern of Israel, he said.

He said Kashmiris people were struggling hard to get independence from the clutches of India.

The minister said the whole world has also realized unabated atrocities of Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri in the India Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

India which always claimed to be a secular, has exposed all over the world as extremist country, he said.

Rashid said the sympathies of Pakistan and the whole Islamic world were with Kashmiris people. Long live Pakistan, long live Kashmiri struggle for independence.

>