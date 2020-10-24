Tyre burning plant sealed for causing smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Environment department sealed a tyre burning plant during a special drive to prevent smog across the district here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the environment department team led by Deputy Director Zaffar Iqbal launched a crack down against industrial units causing smog and sealed a Tyre burning unit near Darbar Pir Ismail Shah at Bahawalpur road.

The team got registered the case against three owners of the plant and arrested two of then Ali Akbar and Malik Sunny while Inayat Rehman managed to escape from the scene.

Deputy Director Environment Zaffar Iqbal said that the plant was causing environmental pollution through spreading poisonous smoke. He said that crack down against such units would continue without any discrimination in order to prevent smog.