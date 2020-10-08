UrduPoint.com
Tyre Burning Unit Gets Warning After Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:16 PM

Environment Protection department (EPD) and Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Wednesday issued separate notices to owner of a tyre burning unit after deputy commissioner Amir Khatak took notice of a video circulating on social media platforms showing how the factory was emitting dense smoke to the environment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Environment Protection department (EPD) and Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Wednesday issued separate notices to owner of a tyre burning unit after deputy commissioner Amir Khatak took notice of a video circulating on social media platforms showing how the factory was emitting dense smoke to the environment.

EPD Multan summoned the factory owner and issued a notice to him on violation of smog protection and environment protection policies. Enforcement wing officials of MWMC also visited the factory and issued a notice with a warning to seal the factory if the owner did not close down its operations.

The factory that was operational at Bahawalpur road can be seen emitting smoke in the video and affecting the nearby population, says an official release.

More Stories From Pakistan

