Tyre Of Training Aircraft Burst Off

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:51 PM

A tyre of a private training aircraft burst off during landing at Walton Airport here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A tyre of a private training aircraft burst off during landing at Walton Airport here on Thursday.

Police said that the training pilot remained safe luckily.

Front wheel of the aircraft was broken during landing. On getting information, the fire brigade staff of Civil Aviation Authority reached the spot. However no loss of life was reported.

