Tyre Plant Sealed For Emitting Poisonous Smoke In Atmosphere

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Environment Department sealed tyre plant for emitting poisonous smoke at 18-Pul Dunyapur road.

According to official sources, Deputy Director Environment Department Zafar Iqbal raided at 18-Pul Dunyapur road and found a tyre plant, emitting poisonous smoke.

He sealed the plant and also got case registered against the owner with Makhdoom Rasheed Police Station. He stated that the plant was causing smog in the atmosphere. He, however, added that campaign against the units, causing smoke would remain continue in coming days also.

More Stories From Pakistan

