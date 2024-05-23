Tyre Shop Owner Booked
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A shop owner was booked on Thursday after dengue larvae found from
his shop.
According to the health department officials, an anti-dengue team inspected
various places in Bhalwal and found dengue larvae from a tire shop.
The health department team got registered a case against the accused, Umair ,
in the police station concerned.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of sarinda player Munir Sarhadi today19 minutes ago
-
Body recovered29 minutes ago
-
CBW cracks down on unhygienic food, sealing three outlets39 minutes ago
-
DC for reducing prices of bakery items39 minutes ago
-
Rangers seize large quantity of smuggled cloth from Saddar59 minutes ago
-
12 shops sealed over encroachment:59 minutes ago
-
Plantation of canopy trees vital to control temperature, air pollution1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 24 kg drugs in five operations1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 272,000 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit2 hours ago
-
PM extends warm wishes to Buddhists on Vesak Day2 hours ago
-
Four injured in Multan bus-motorcycle accident2 hours ago