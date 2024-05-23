Open Menu

Tyre Shop Owner Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Tyre shop owner booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A shop owner was booked on Thursday after dengue larvae found from

his shop.

According to the health department officials, an anti-dengue team inspected

various places in Bhalwal and found dengue larvae from a tire shop.

The health department team got registered a case against the accused, Umair ,

in the police station concerned.

