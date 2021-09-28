UrduPoint.com

Tyre Shop Sealed, Fine Imposed During Ant-dengue Drive

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

Tyre shop sealed, fine imposed during ant-dengue drive

Assistant Commissioner Cantonment on Tuesday sealed a Tyre shop and imposed fine on the shopkeeper for violating guidelines issued for prevention of dengue larvae

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Cantonment on Tuesday sealed a Tyre shop and imposed fine on the shopkeeper for violating guidelines issued for prevention of dengue larvae.

According to a district administration spokesman, AC Cantt. Nosheen Israr conducted raids and checked Tyre shops in Saddar area during anti-dengue campaign and also imposed fines on four violators.

He said, a Tyre shop was sealed upon finding larva and for not taking any precautionary measures against dengue.

District Administration officers on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali have accelerated their campaign against dengue, he added.

He said, the authorities concerned had strictly warned the shopkeepers that Tyre, new and old, should be properly packed and covered which will help reduce the risk of dengue spreading.

He also warned that the violators of the orders would be dealt strictly and their Tyre would not only be confiscated but cases would also be registered against them.

The Tyre puncture shops and Junk yards have also been directed to take all preventive steps and all Tyres should be properly wrapped so that rain water could not accumulate in the tyres that could be a perfect breading place for dengue mosquitoes.

