UrduPoint.com

Tyrian White Case: IHC Forms Larger Bench To Hear Case Against Imran

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Tyrian White Case: IHC forms larger bench to hear case against Imran

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq on Thursday formed a larger bench to hear a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for concealing information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq on Thursday formed a larger bench to hear a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for concealing information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The IHC resumed hearing today, filed by a citizen Sajid Mehmood seeking the disqualification of Imran Khan under article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution.

The counsel for Imran Khan, Salman Akram Raja, couldn't appear before the court due to engagements in the top court.

The associate lawyer said that the reply had been submitted to the court on the behalf of Imran Khan.

The chief justice noted that Imran Khan had stated in his reply that he ceased to be a member of Parliament, therefore the court could not proceed against him.

He also added that the furnished affidavit (of Imran Khan) against which the case was filed belonged to 2018.

The chief justice noted that an objection was also raised against the IHC's bench hearing this case. He remarked that he had not recused as one of the judges hearing the same case in 2018 (filed by Abdul Wahab Baloch) on personal reasons, instead, the petitioner had then prayed to the court to fix the case before a certain bench.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Khan had contested in his written reply, submitted before the court on Wednesday, that the incumbent chief justice could not hear the same case owing to his withdrawal back in 2018 (filed by a different petitioner).

"It is established law that a judge who has once considered it improper to proceed with a matter on account of personal reasons may not then entertain the same matter," the reply stated.

Meanwhile, the chief justice said that he was forming a larger bench as the objection had been raised against him by the respondent.

The lawyer said that the ECP had de-notified his client after he resigned from the national assembly seat. He prayed the court to adjourn the case till March as there was no need to show haste in this particular case.

Associate lawyer Salman Abuzar Niazi said that they respect the honourable judge and they had just presented some information. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 9.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice National Assembly Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Same February March May 2018 Islamabad High Court From Top Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

EU's Borrell Vows to Double Number of Ukrainian Tr ..

EU's Borrell Vows to Double Number of Ukrainian Troops in Training

1 minute ago
 Stakeholders call for legislation to protect youth ..

Stakeholders call for legislation to protect youth from tobacco perils

1 minute ago
 Police constable suspended for misbehaving with st ..

Police constable suspended for misbehaving with student

1 minute ago
 21-member students delegation visits Senate Secret ..

21-member students delegation visits Senate Secretariat

1 minute ago
 CNS visits forward naval posts, inaugurates Hospit ..

CNS visits forward naval posts, inaugurates Hospital at Turbat

10 minutes ago
 Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.