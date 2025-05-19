Open Menu

U-14 Exhibition Football Matches Played

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM

U-14 exhibition football matches played

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Football Association, in collaboration with District sports Department, held under-14 exhibition football matches at Shahbaz Sharif Indoor Sports Complex, Kaleem Shaheed Colony, on Monday.

Teams of four football clubs took part in the event.

In the final, Al-Fateh football club beat La Sal football club by 7-5 goals. The chief guest, Coordinator to CM Punjab for Prisons Department & Chairman Faisalabad Football Association, Khushnood Awan, distributed prizes among winning teams.

President Football Association Dr. Shahzad Mustafa, Finance Secretary and other officials were also present.

