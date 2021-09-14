U-16 Central Punjab Schools Cricket Championship from Sept 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Under the CM Punjab Talent Hunt Programme, Under-16 Central Punjab Schools cricket Championship will be played at two places, Iqbal Stadium and Bohrrwali ground here, from Sept 15.

About 200 players of 10 teams from government and private schools will participate in the event. The final match will be played at Iqbal Stadium on Sept 26.

The winning team will lead district Faisalabad in Punjab level competitions.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, while distributing kits among players, said that the teams would be divided in two pools. The matches of pool-A will be held in Iqbal Stadium and matches of Pool-B will be played in Bohrrwali ground.

He said that 20 players from each team, tehsil City, Saddar, Chak Jhumra, Tandlianwala, will participate. Forty players in two teams will come from tehsil Jarranwala while 80 players will join the event from private schools.