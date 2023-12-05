Open Menu

UAD Celebrates World Soil Day

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

UAD celebrates World Soil Day

The ‘World Soil Day’ was celebrated at the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) on Tuesday by organizing a ceremony here at the varsity’s Department of Soil Sciences

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The ‘World Soil Day’ was celebrated at the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) on Tuesday by organizing a ceremony here at the varsity’s Department of Soil Sciences.

The ceremony was organized by the Department of Soil Sciences led by its Head of Department Dr Zarina Baloch wherein UAD Registrar Abdul Basit Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony. Director Admission Dr. Ehsan Ali, Director Academics Dr Saqib Ali, Dr. Arshad Jameel. Dr Riaz Ahmed Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Assistant Director of IT Irfan Ahmad, Ehteshamul Haq and Dr Muhammad Saqib were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the event, UAD Registrar Abdul Basit Khan said that ‘World Soil Day’ was celebrated all around the globe to convey a message regarding the importance of soil every year on December 05.

He said the universities must have to organize such events along with the education.

He was of the view that such events would help motivate the students and HODs of other departments to come forward and organize such events.

He said the doors of his office were always opened for students and staff to organize such events, adding that he would extend all possible support for the purpose.

Abdul Basit Khan said, “Science is developing rapidly in today's modern era and we should continue our research in science during this modern age of technology.”

He said the teachers and students must be motivated towards more research.

While appreciating the efforts of Dr. Zareena Baloch, the UAD Registrar said that the way she was rendering unparalleled services for the development and prosperity of the university.

He said the event would help to create awareness about the importance of soil as a vital contributor to human well-being.

APP/akt

