UAD committed to quality education; says VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) Prof Dr Shakibullah on Monday said the varsity was playing an effective role in promoting quality education among students.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the university was also contributing towards the development of the agriculture sector of the area by introducing initiatives and techniques such as enhancing the shelf-life of fruit and vegetables.

Welcoming the new students enrolled in the University, the VC said the best educational environment and other relevant facilities were being provided to the students who were considered architects of the country's bright future.

He said the University of Agriculture was moving towards improvement by imparting quality education to students to prepare them in line with the market's requirements.

As a result, he said the number of students in all programs at the university was increasing.