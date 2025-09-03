Open Menu

UAD Contributes To Flood Relief With Two Days’ Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

UAD contributes to flood relief with two days’ salaries

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The faculty and staff of University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD), led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeebullah, donated two days’ salaries to the CM Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Fund in order to support flood-affected families.

UAD Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Shakeebullah handed over the donation, comprising two days’ salaries from the university’s faculty and staff. He said that the rehabilitation of flood-affected brothers and sisters was a collective responsibility of the society.

Dr. Shakeebullah added that the teachers and employees of UAD had practically demonstrated solidarity with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the affected people during this difficult time.

APP/akt

