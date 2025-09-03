UAD Contributes To Flood Relief With Two Days’ Salaries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The faculty and staff of University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD), led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeebullah, donated two days’ salaries to the CM Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Fund in order to support flood-affected families.
UAD Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.
Shakeebullah handed over the donation, comprising two days’ salaries from the university’s faculty and staff. He said that the rehabilitation of flood-affected brothers and sisters was a collective responsibility of the society.
Dr. Shakeebullah added that the teachers and employees of UAD had practically demonstrated solidarity with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the affected people during this difficult time.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women break silence on inheritance injustices at FOSPAH’s Khuli Kacheri in Bara Kahu26 seconds ago
-
Federal education minister meets UNESCO Chief to discuss the areas of cooperation in education28 seconds ago
-
UAD contributes to flood relief with two days’ salaries30 seconds ago
-
National Unity essential for Balochistan’s Development: Danyal Chaudhry31 seconds ago
-
Dumper-rickshaw collision claims life, injures two33 seconds ago
-
Academic Leaders Unite for Climate Action at Green Skills Workshop36 seconds ago
-
KP Chief Minister offers free medical treatment to afghan quake victims38 seconds ago
-
3230 food hampers distributed in Gujrat11 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance lauds PM Shehbaz’s economic diplomacy at SCO11 minutes ago
-
KP stands with Afghan brothers at this difficult time: Dr Saif11 minutes ago
-
Teenager commits suicide21 minutes ago
-
Govt extends Rs 50m financial assistance to overseas Pakistanis in 3 months21 minutes ago