UAD Dikhan Facilitate Farmers To Enhance Shelf-life Of Fruit, Vegetables: Registrar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan(UAD) is playing an effective role in promoting quality education, says the Registrar of the University, Abdul Basit.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the registrar said that most of the population was associated with the agriculture field which would witness development as a result of promotion of research-oriented education by the UAD.

He said that the university besides imparting education to students in line with market's requirements, had also introduced initiatives and techniques for facilitating farmers such as enhancing shelf-life of fruit and vegetables.

Moreover, he said the university's administration under the leadership of Chancellor Prof Dr Shakibullah was taking tangible measures for welfare of employees and resolving their problems on priority basis.

He also appreciated efforts of the incumbent vice chancellor for the development of the university, saying prof. Dr. Shakibullah had made the Agriculture University Dera one of the best universities of the country.

