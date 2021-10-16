UAD holds training workshop on reference, citation tools in research

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) ::A two-day training workshop on reference citation in research using different software was organized at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan to enable the participants to use different 'reference and citation' tools while writing their research papers.

The training was organized with the collaboration of Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC).

Resource person for the first day training on "EndNote" was Dr. Muhammad Tauseef from Qurtuba University while the second day training on "Mendeley" software was jointly conducted by Additional Director (PASTIC) Dr. Ghazala Ali Khan and Dr. Muhammad Ali from Gomal University.

During the training, participants were trained and briefed on the importance of these software and how precious time can be saved while using reference citation tools in the research.

A large number of students and faculty members from different departments participated in the training.

While talking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) said that research is the backbone for the development and after the training, you people were now able to conduct your future researches in a proper way.

He congratulated the organizers of the program Dr. Ghazal Ali Khan and Coordinator Forestry Department Syed Abdul Wahid Shah on conducting successful training workshop and distributed certificates among the participants.