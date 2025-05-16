UAD hosts "Youm-e-Tashakur," ceremony honoring Pakistan armed forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A grand and patriotic ceremony was held at the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan on Friday to mark "Youm-e-Tashakur," aimed at promoting national unity and paying tribute to the bravery of the Pakistan Armed Forces in response to recent Indian aggression."

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of a large number of students, teachers, officers, and staff. It began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by special prayers for the success of the armed forces, the security of Pakistan, the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, and the prosperity of the nation.

A solidarity walk was also organized, during which participants carried placards bearing national flags and patriotic slogans such as “Long live Pakistan,” “Salute to the Pakistan armed forces,” and “We are all united to defend the homeland.

” The atmosphere resonated with unity and devotion to the country.

Addressing the gathering, University Registrar Abdul Basit Khan emphasized that "Youm-e-Tashakur," symbolizes the collective spirit of patriotism across the nation. He lauded the Pakistan Army’s professionalism and timely response in Operation Bunyan al Marsoos, calling it a source of pride for every Pakistani.

He reaffirmed the University’s commitment not only to academic excellence but also to fostering national unity and patriotic spirit. He concluded by announcing that such programs would continue in the future to strengthen this resolve.