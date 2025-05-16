UAD Hosts "Youm-e-Tashakur," Ceremony Honoring Pakistan Armed Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A grand and patriotic ceremony was held at the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan on Friday to mark "Youm-e-Tashakur," aimed at promoting national unity and paying tribute to the bravery of the Pakistan Armed Forces in response to recent Indian aggression."
The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of a large number of students, teachers, officers, and staff. It began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by special prayers for the success of the armed forces, the security of Pakistan, the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, and the prosperity of the nation.
A solidarity walk was also organized, during which participants carried placards bearing national flags and patriotic slogans such as “Long live Pakistan,” “Salute to the Pakistan armed forces,” and “We are all united to defend the homeland.
” The atmosphere resonated with unity and devotion to the country.
Addressing the gathering, University Registrar Abdul Basit Khan emphasized that "Youm-e-Tashakur," symbolizes the collective spirit of patriotism across the nation. He lauded the Pakistan Army’s professionalism and timely response in Operation Bunyan al Marsoos, calling it a source of pride for every Pakistani.
He reaffirmed the University’s commitment not only to academic excellence but also to fostering national unity and patriotic spirit. He concluded by announcing that such programs would continue in the future to strengthen this resolve.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribute paid to Pakistan armed forces on success of operation Bunyan ul Marsoos during solidarity ra ..6 minutes ago
-
Graduation ceremony of 37th Senior Management Course held at NIPA Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
Operation “Bunyan al-Marsus” praised during youm-e-tashakur event in Matiari6 minutes ago
-
Darra Adam Khel hosts Thanksgiving Day ceremony6 minutes ago
-
UAD hosts "Youm-e-Tashakur," ceremony honoring Pakistan armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Women University pays tribute to valiant armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day observed in Govt Viqar-un-Nisa College with zeal16 minutes ago
-
KUST observes Youm-e-Tashakur in solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces16 minutes ago
-
'School Khana Program' launched16 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds Youm-e-Tashakur rally16 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakkur observed at Hamdard University to mark Ma’arka-e-Haq triumph16 minutes ago
-
AJK commemorates 'Thanksgiving Day', marking jubilation over 'Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos'26 minutes ago