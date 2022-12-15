UrduPoint.com

UAD Not Reason Behind Financial Crisis Of Gomal University: UAD VC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 08:58 PM

University of Agriculture (UAD) Vice Chancellor Dr. Masroor Ilahi Babar on Thursday categorically rejected the impression that his varsity was the reason behind the financial crisis of Gomal University.

Addressing a press conference here, he said there might be other reasons behind the management failure of the Gomal University.

He said that despite being faced with financial constraints, newly established UAD successfully achieved its targets by fulfilling the set curriculum.

Dr. Babar said that the statutory bodies of the varsity had significance in working out best schemes of studies in line with the sanctity. The VC informed that eight undergraduate and six post graduate programs would be started by the UAD this year.

The VC elaborated that along with updated technological provisions, they were observing conventional text books culture besides introducing Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) and use of Bio-safety Level (BSL-3) to identify the protective measures in line with its mounting scope.

He said that establishment of Agriculture University was the need of the hour and it would play vital role in imparting agricultural education and research based studies in line with the prevailing scope and global perspective.

To meet the challenges of food security, certain methods to improve food quality and ensure preservation of food, vegetables, food as well as fiber, there was dire need to introduce innovative steps .

The VC opined that Dera Ismail Khan was the food basket for this purpose, adding that the UAD, to increase yield of date and coop with other such challenges introduced innovative and sustainable agronomic techniques.

More Stories From Pakistan

