UAD organizes breast cancer awareness seminar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) ::University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan on Friday organized a seminar on breast cancer awareness where experts delivered speeches to raise awareness regarding the causes, symptoms and early treatment of the breast cancer.

The program was jointly organized by University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center and Dinar Cancer Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center, Dr. Ghazala Ali Khan said early detection and treatment of the disease could save precious lives, adding, cooperation of men in this regard was vital.

Director Dinar Cancer Hospital Dr.

Nabila said unluckily, the issue was considered as taboo for many years but now the situation had changed and every effort would be made for early detection and treatment of the disease.

Chief guest of the program, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University, Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) said such programs would bring positive changes to the society and Agriculture University would always be part of such initiatives.

Director Department of food Sciences and Nutrition, UAD, Dr. Sadaf Javaria, Coordinator Forestry Department Syed Abdul Wahid Shah, Director Finance Johar Zaman and others also attended the seminar.

In the end Vice Chancellor distributed certificates among the participants.