UrduPoint.com

UAD Organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

UAD organizes breast cancer awareness seminar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) ::University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan on Friday organized a seminar on breast cancer awareness where experts delivered speeches to raise awareness regarding the causes, symptoms and early treatment of the breast cancer.

The program was jointly organized by University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center and Dinar Cancer Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center, Dr. Ghazala Ali Khan said early detection and treatment of the disease could save precious lives, adding, cooperation of men in this regard was vital.

Director Dinar Cancer Hospital Dr.

Nabila said unluckily, the issue was considered as taboo for many years but now the situation had changed and every effort would be made for early detection and treatment of the disease.

Chief guest of the program, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University, Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) said such programs would bring positive changes to the society and Agriculture University would always be part of such initiatives.

Director Department of food Sciences and Nutrition, UAD, Dr. Sadaf Javaria, Coordinator Forestry Department Syed Abdul Wahid Shah, Director Finance Johar Zaman and others also attended the seminar.

In the end Vice Chancellor distributed certificates among the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Breast Cancer Cancer

Recent Stories

vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set ..

Vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set to Launch in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute launched

11 minutes ago
 The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

39 minutes ago
 Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas am ..

Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas amid pandemic

7 minutes ago
 Digital economy promotes high-quality development

Digital economy promotes high-quality development

7 minutes ago
 Japanese gov't retain overall view of economy but ..

Japanese gov't retain overall view of economy but downgrades assessment of expor ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.