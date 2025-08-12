UAD organizes patriotic walk to mark Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As part of nationwide celebrations of Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq, a grand commemorative walk was held on Tuesday at University of Agriculture University D.I. Khan (UAD).

The event was led by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah and attended by a large number of faculty members, students, and administrative staff.

The participants, holding national flags and chanting slogans of love for the homeland, marched across the university campus, vowing their commitment to the security and progress of Pakistan.

The walk echoed with passionate chants of “Pakistan-Zindabad” and “Long Live Pakistan Armed Forces,” creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, VC Dr. Shakeeb Ullah said the Marka-e-Haq represents the journey from achieving independence to safeguarding it — an unforgettable chapter in the courage, resolve, and sacrifice of Pakistan’s armed forces.

He highlighted that during recent Pakistan–India tensions, the Pakistan Armed Forces and Air Force once again proved their readiness to defend the country’s sovereignty and honor at all costs.

Paying tribute to the Pakistan Air Force, he remarked, “Every flight we take is for the pride and glory of Pakistan.” He added that the day was not only about celebrating freedom but also about honoring the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect it.

He noted that recent military successes are a source of pride for the entire nation and inspire the youth with courage, determination, and patriotism.

The faculty members and students pledged to uphold the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and national solidarity alongside their pursuit of knowledge and research. The ceremony concluded with the singing of the national anthem and special prayers for the security, prosperity, and development of Pakistan.

