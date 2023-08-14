UAD starts plantation campaign in connection with Independence Day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) on Monday organized a flag hoisting ceremony and started a plantation campaign in the varsity in connection with the 76th Independence Day.

In the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah hoisted the nation flag and inaugurated the tree plantation campaign. The ceremony, which was started with singing of National Anthem, was attended by Registrar Abdul Basit Khan, Deans, Directors, Faculty Members, University Administration, and students in a large numbers.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah said that this country was achieved as a result of the tireless efforts and great sacrifices of the nation's elders.

"It is an honour for us to be attached with education profession thorough which we are lighting the candle of knowledge in the motherland," he said.

He said that the whole nation have to take a pledge today that no effort would be spared for the elevation of this country by forgetting the hatred and ugliness within the ranks.

The prayers were also offered for those who sacrificed their lives in defense of the freedom movement of Pakistan, development and prosperity of the country and freedom of Kashmir.

At the end of the ceremony, the vice chancellor and Registrar also planted saplings in the main campus.