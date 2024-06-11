Open Menu

UAD To Start New Degree Programmes Soon: VC

Published June 11, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah on Tuesday said that new degree programmes were being started in the varsity.

He stated this while chairing the 9th Finance and Planning meeting of the varsity which was attended by all the members while the Director Budget of the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, Additional Secretary of the Higher Education Department (HED) Peshawar, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Peshawar, UAD’s Assistant Professor Qasim Ali, and Dr Muhammad Zeshan participated online.

Speaking on this occasion, the vice chancellor said the construction work on the varsity’s building would be started soon.

He said the steps were being taken to increase the revenue by reducing the expenses of the UAD.

The meeting discussed in detail the budget of UAD which was presented by Finance Director Johar Zaman.

The recommendations of the 9th Finance and Planning meeting regarding UAD’s budget 2024-25 were sent to the Syndicate for approval.

