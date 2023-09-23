UAD VC stresses for joint efforts to make country self-sufficient in food

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah stressed the need to make joint efforts by scientists, farmers and policymakers to make the country self-sufficient in food.

While talking to journalists here at his office, the vice chancellor said "Despite being an agricultural country, we have to import essential commodities including edible oil, pulses and wheat worth USD 10 billion every year.

Unfortunately, the country was facing food insecurity despite having 56 million acres of agricultural land.

He said the scientists, farmers and policymakers have to make joint efforts in this regard as the import of essential food items by an agricultural country was a matter of concern.

He said the progressive farmers were getting 60 maunds per acre production of wheat while the production of the same commodity was 30 maunds per acre in Pakistan.

He said the wheat was cultivated on 22 million acres in Pakistan while the remaining area was used for the cultivation of more than 50 other crops.

He was of the view that if per acre production of wheat is increased then the remaining area could be used for oilseeds, pulses and other crops.