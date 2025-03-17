Open Menu

UADA Initiates Park Renovation Project In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM

UADA initiates park renovation project in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Urban Areas Development Authority (UADA) has launched a project to repair and rehabilitate children's swings in a local park, following special instructions from Director Abdul Hadi.

Phase-1 of the project has been completed under the supervision of Incharge Yasir Shah.

According to details, the authority has decided to repair the swings in the park to improve the recreational facilities of the citizens, especially the children.

Under this project, special steps were taken to make the swings strong and safe, so that the children could play without fear and danger, the official sources said.

The citizens appreciated this initiative of UADA Kohat and said that the restoration of parks was not only a source of happiness for the children but also promotes healthy activities.

APP/azq/378

