UAD’s role commendable in quality education: VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) University of Agriculture DI Khan (UAD) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakibullah has said that top priority was being accorded to the promotion of quality education and development of the university.

In a statement, he said that new departments were being launched to prepare students to meet the emerging market’s requirements.

He said the UAD was ranked among the best universities not only in the area but also in the country.

However, he said that collective efforts would be made to ensure further development of the university which was effectively providing quality education to students hailing from DI Khan and its adjoining districts like Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and South Waziristan.

The vice chancellor also recommended the introduction of more programs and various diplomas.

He said the officials concerned have been directed to fulfil all legal requirements for the provision of more facilities to students in the relevant departments.

He also underlined the need for taking concrete measures to ensure the availability of required staff and resolve relevant issues so that these new departments can be started as soon as possible.