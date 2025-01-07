UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif says UAE president emphasized long-standing brotherly ties between two nations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) The United Arab Emirates agreed to extend $2 billion payment that was due from Pakistan this month, unveiled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz shared that UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed this decision to him during a personal meeting in Rahim Yar Khan.

He made this disclosure during a meeting the Federal cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The PM said the discussion with the UAE President revolved around enhancing bilateral relations and fostering investment. He highlighted that the UAE President while emphasizing the long-standing brotherly ties between the two nations, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to investing in Pakistan and assured that the UAE would continue to support Pakistan in this regard.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the President of Indonesia is scheduled to visit Pakistan later this month.

He stressed the strong relations between the two countries and said that an agenda is being prepared for discussions with the Indonesian President. He pointed out that Pakistan has the potential to export halal meat and rice to Indonesia.

Regarding Pakistan’s economy, Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence in its stability and stressed that the country’s progress could be sustained through hard work and persistence. However, he noted the importance of reducing power tariffs for the development of industries and agriculture and said that multiple options are being explored for this purpose.

The PM also welcomed the increase in textile exports, emphasizing the need to focus on export-driven growth and encouraging the expansion of exports from non-traditional sources as well.