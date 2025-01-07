Open Menu

UAE Agrees To Extend $2b Payment Due On Pakistan This Month: PM Shehbaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2025 | 03:08 PM

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif says UAE president emphasized long-standing brotherly ties between two nations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) The United Arab Emirates agreed to extend $2 billion payment that was due from Pakistan this month, unveiled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz shared that UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed this decision to him during a personal meeting in Rahim Yar Khan.

He made this disclosure during a meeting the Federal cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The PM said the discussion with the UAE President revolved around enhancing bilateral relations and fostering investment. He highlighted that the UAE President while emphasizing the long-standing brotherly ties between the two nations, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to investing in Pakistan and assured that the UAE would continue to support Pakistan in this regard.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the President of Indonesia is scheduled to visit Pakistan later this month.

He stressed the strong relations between the two countries and said that an agenda is being prepared for discussions with the Indonesian President. He pointed out that Pakistan has the potential to export halal meat and rice to Indonesia.

Regarding Pakistan’s economy, Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence in its stability and stressed that the country’s progress could be sustained through hard work and persistence. However, he noted the importance of reducing power tariffs for the development of industries and agriculture and said that multiple options are being explored for this purpose.

The PM also welcomed the increase in textile exports, emphasizing the need to focus on export-driven growth and encouraging the expansion of exports from non-traditional sources as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Exports Agriculture UAE Visit Rahim Yar Khan Progress Indonesia United Arab Emirates Textile From Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan t ..

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championshi ..

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

55 minutes ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

2 hours ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

2 hours ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

2 hours ago
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

3 hours ago
 Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiop ..

Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

3 hours ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan