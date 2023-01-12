UAE agrees to roll over $ 2 bn loan,provide $ 1 bn additional loan: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has met President of United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

The minister said that during the meeting the President of the UAE agreed to rollover the existing loan of $ 2 billion and provide $ 1 billion additional loan.

She said that the two leaders expressed their satisfaction on the continuous progress in bilateral relations.

The minister said that the two leaders agreed on the importance of bilateral exchanges and regular discussions at all levels to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also invited UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for an official visit to Pakistan, to which he agreed.

The minister said that the dates of the visit would be decided through diplomatic channels.