UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Appreciates Efforts Of Pakistan Navy During Floods

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2022 | 02:58 PM

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

Both sides have also discussed matters of regional maritime affairs during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2022) Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They discussed matters of regional maritime affairs during the meeting.

The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy during the recent flood in the country. The CNS thanked the visiting dignitary for their support to the flood-affected people.

In a separate development, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to further enhance the existing ties between the two countries on the basis of mutual interest.

This was agreed during meeting between Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain and Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the future is in Vocational Training of the population of Pakistan.

The Minister said that it provides the best opportunity to the people to find jobs. He said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan through National Vocational and Technical Training Commission should exchange teachers and students to learn from the expertise of each other.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan informed the education minister that Uzbekistan will host the Second World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE), co-organized with UNESCO which is scheduled to be held from 14 to 16 next month in Uzbekistan.

The Ambassador also invited Rana Tanveer on the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Pakistan Navy Exchange Education Flood UAE Salem Uzbekistan United Arab Emirates From Best Jobs National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Gas availability during this winter season to be b ..

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous ..

19 minutes ago
 US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nucle ..

US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assets’

24 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibia

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.