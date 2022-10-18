UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2022) Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They discussed matters of regional maritime affairs during the meeting.

The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy during the recent flood in the country. The CNS thanked the visiting dignitary for their support to the flood-affected people.

In a separate development, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to further enhance the existing ties between the two countries on the basis of mutual interest.

This was agreed during meeting between Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain and Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the future is in Vocational Training of the population of Pakistan.

The Minister said that it provides the best opportunity to the people to find jobs. He said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan through National Vocational and Technical Training Commission should exchange teachers and students to learn from the expertise of each other.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan informed the education minister that Uzbekistan will host the Second World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE), co-organized with UNESCO which is scheduled to be held from 14 to 16 next month in Uzbekistan.

The Ambassador also invited Rana Tanveer on the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education.