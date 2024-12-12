UAE Ambassador Briefs DPM On Streamlining Visa Processes For Pakistanis
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of the UAE, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here and briefed him on the steps being taken to streamline the visa processes for Pakistani nationals including augmentation of human resource.
Both the dignitaries discussed areas of cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, a Foreign Office news said.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Ambassador Al Zaabi also discussed visa issues for Pakistani nationals, whereas the streamlining efforts would cut the delays and expedite the visa processing.
Recent Stories
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages confer ..
Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hafiz Sarwat Ijaz Qadri calls on Governor Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to reduce inflation, improve economy: Kayani12 minutes ago
-
Additional IG visits newly established police training school in DIKhan12 minutes ago
-
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners34 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand32 minutes ago
-
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment32 minutes ago
-
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 Khawarij31 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college31 minutes ago
-
Member PTDC call for creating awareness about fragile eco-system31 minutes ago
-
Conference on sustainable Mountain Tourism held to celebrate Int'l Mountain Day 202435 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues1 hour ago