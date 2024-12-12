Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Briefs DPM On Streamlining Visa Processes For Pakistanis

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 12:20 AM

UAE Ambassador briefs DPM on streamlining visa processes for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of the UAE, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here and briefed him on the steps being taken to streamline the visa processes for Pakistani nationals including augmentation of human resource.

Both the dignitaries discussed areas of cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, a Foreign Office news said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Ambassador Al Zaabi also discussed visa issues for Pakistani nationals, whereas the streamlining efforts would cut the delays and expedite the visa processing.

Recent Stories

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

31 minutes ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

34 minutes ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

34 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

34 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

32 minutes ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

32 minutes ago
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

32 minutes ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

32 minutes ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

32 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

31 minutes ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages confer ..

35 minutes ago
 Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood s ..

Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan