UAE Ambassador briefs DPM on streamlining visa processes for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of the UAE, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here and briefed him on the steps being taken to streamline the visa processes for Pakistani nationals including augmentation of human resource.

Both the dignitaries discussed areas of cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, a Foreign Office news said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Ambassador Al Zaabi also discussed visa issues for Pakistani nationals, whereas the streamlining efforts would cut the delays and expedite the visa processing.