UAE Ambassador Calls On Adviser Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:17 PM

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at the Finance Division.Both sides discussed preparations for the upcoming Pak-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission meetings expected to be held by the end of the next month

The Ambassador apprised the Adviser about the visit of potential UAE investors, due in next month to look for opportunities of investment in the SME sector.

The Ambassador also briefed the Advisor on the Dubai Expo 2020, where the Pakistan's presence is expected to boost business and trade.

He said that the Pak- UAE JMC and Dubai Expo 2020 are an excellent opportunity for Pakistan and UAE business leaders to interact and start joint ventures. Other bilateral issues were also discussed.The Adviser appreciated the interest taken by the UAE business community to invest in Pakistan; he said that all possible cooperation shall be provided by the Finance Ministry to facilitate the bilateral trade between the two countries.

