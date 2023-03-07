UAE ambassador calls on Law Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Both the dignitaries discussed bilateral domestic affairs.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the United Arab Emirates had always supported Pakistan in every difficulty as a long-standing friend.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's role for peace and stability in the region.

He said that political and economic stability in Pakistan was important not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

Azam Tarar said that Pakistan was grateful for the UAE's support to help stabilize the economy.

The situation in the country was improving under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he added.

He said that the Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan and the Ministry of Justice of the UAE would continue to cooperate for the benefit of both countries and the convenience of the people.