UAE Ambassador Calls On Sindh CM
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 06:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid lbrahim Salem Al Zaabi called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Friday.
UAE Consul General to Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi and Secretary to Chief Minister Rahim Shaikh were also present on the occasion.
They discussed investment, trade relations, bilateral relations and mutual affairs.
A detailed discussion was held on the standard cultivation of dates in Sindh province.
Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they intended to plant high-quality date palm plantations in Sindh.
The Sindh government wanted to promote palm cultivation, he added.
The UAE ambassador said that the United Arab Emirates would provide full cooperation to the Sindh government.
