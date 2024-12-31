UAE Ambassador Celebrates New Year With Children At SOS Village
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, and his wife, Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi on Tuesday celebrated the arrival of the new year with children at the SOS Children’s Village in the federal capital, emphasizing the values of resilience, hope, and humanity
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Alzaabi expressed gratitude and joy at sharing the special moment with the children, highlighting their remarkable spirit and potential. “It is a privilege to share this occasion with those who embody resilience, hope, and the spirit of our shared humanity,” he remarked.
The Ambassador underlined the significance of the festive season as a time to reflect on the bonds that unite people across borders and cultures. “Our visit to the SOS Children’s Village serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing and supporting the young hearts of our future.
Together, let us commit to fostering love and compassion in our communities,” he added.
Extending new year greetings, Ambassador Alzaabi expressed his aspirations for a brighter tomorrow, marked by peace and security for all. He reiterated the commitment to building a harmonious world where every child thrives in an environment of love and care.
Concluding his remarks, he conveyed his best wishes for prosperity and progress for both Pakistan and the UAE in the coming year.
The visit by the UAE Ambassador and his spouse to the SOS Children’s Village underscores the enduring friendship between the two nations and their shared commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.
