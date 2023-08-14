Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Felicitates Pakistan On 'Independence Day'

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 06:35 PM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi on Monday felicitated Pakistan on 76th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi on Monday felicitated Pakistan on 76th Independence Day.

In his message issued here, he said "In my 7th year in this beautiful country, it gives me great privilege to be celebrating with my Pakistani Brothers and Sisters, Pakistan Independence Day".

"Through wise forethought, diplomatic efforts, and trade and business exchanges enacted over the last few years, the UAE and Pakistan relationship has become a successful model for bilateral relations and has been elevating to another level, closer than ever", he added.

He said that our collaboration today went way beyond economic affairs ,it has extended into the domains of education, culture, science, and technology.

"I sincerely wish further progress and continued success to our friends, the Pakistani people and may you enjoy continued peace and prosperity during this independence Day celebration and beyond", he added.

