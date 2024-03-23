UAE Ambassador felicitates Pakistanis on Pakistan Day

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Saturday extended warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan on Pakistan Day.

In a message commemorating Pakistan Day, he said, "I extend my warmest congratulations to the friendly people of Pakistan, and may this day be filled with joy, pride, and a renewed sense of unity among the nation.

The ambassador further said, "As friends and partners, the UAE stands with Pakistan in celebrating its rich history, culture, and achievements."

