UAE ambassador highlights deep-rooted ties with Pakistan on National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:51 PM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Tuesday emphasized the strong and enduring relationship between the UAE and Pakistan, rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a collective vision for regional peace and development

Speaking at a reception to mark the UAE’s 53rd National Day - Eid Al-Etihad, Ambassador Al-Zaabi reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

“The UAE sees tremendous potential for collaboration with Pakistan across various sectors, including renewable energy, artificial intelligence, sustainability, economic diversification, and agriculture innovations,” he said.

The envoy stressed the importance of creating new opportunities for the youth of both nations, which would contribute to their mutual growth and benefit the wider region.

“As we celebrate this historic occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to the values that have guided our nations through challenges and triumphs,” he added.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the government of Pakistan for its warm hospitality and support, Ambassador Al-Zaabi voiced optimism about the future of UAE-Pakistan relations. “I am confident that our friendship will continue to grow stronger and endure for generations to come,” he concluded.

