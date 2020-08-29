UAE ambassador meets governor

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi here on Saturday met Punjab Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ):United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi here on Saturday met Punjab Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

According to official sources, matters regarding regional issues came under discussion during the meeting.

While appreciating the support of the UAE for Pakistan in economic and diplomatic fronts, the governor said Pakistan valued its relations with the UAE and the bond between Pakistan and the UAE was based on religious, cultural and historical values.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and UAE were strengthening with time.

On this occasion, the UAE ambassador said, "We have always considered Pakistan asour second home."