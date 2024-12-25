Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On His 148th Birth Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM

UAE ambassador pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's 148th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's 148th birth anniversary.

Ambassador Alzaabi, in his message, lauded Quaid-e-Azam's visionary leadership and his unwavering commitment to the principles of justice, unity, and faith, which laid the foundation for a resilient and prosperous Pakistan.

"The UAE and Pakistan share strong bonds of friendship and cooperation, deeply rooted in historical, cultural, and religious ties," he noted, highlighting the enduring relationship between the two brotherly nations.

Ambassador Alzaabi emphasized the importance of honoring the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam and urged all to renew their dedication to the shared values of peace, progress, and mutual respect.

The UAE and Pakistan enjoy longstanding diplomatic relations, marked by collaboration in various fields and mutual respect for each other’s achievements. The birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam serves as a reminder of the values he championed, inspiring nations to uphold principles of unity and harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah UAE Progress United Arab Emirates All Government Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework sp ..

Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles

5 minutes ago
 Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions ..

Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup with convincing win

3 minutes ago
 ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to com ..

ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Air ..

20 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing ..

RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade

50 minutes ago
 Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3

Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3

50 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report ..

Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy

1 hour ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th e ..

Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners

2 hours ago
 ITP, ICCI sign MOU for “Green & Clean” Islamab ..

ITP, ICCI sign MOU for “Green & Clean” Islamabad project

9 minutes ago
 Governor lauds security forces to kill 13 terroris ..

Governor lauds security forces to kill 13 terrorists in S.Waziristan; grieves ov ..

9 minutes ago
 COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Chri ..

COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan