UAE Ambassador Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On His 148th Birth Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's 148th birth anniversary.
Ambassador Alzaabi, in his message, lauded Quaid-e-Azam's visionary leadership and his unwavering commitment to the principles of justice, unity, and faith, which laid the foundation for a resilient and prosperous Pakistan.
"The UAE and Pakistan share strong bonds of friendship and cooperation, deeply rooted in historical, cultural, and religious ties," he noted, highlighting the enduring relationship between the two brotherly nations.
Ambassador Alzaabi emphasized the importance of honoring the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam and urged all to renew their dedication to the shared values of peace, progress, and mutual respect.
The UAE and Pakistan enjoy longstanding diplomatic relations, marked by collaboration in various fields and mutual respect for each other’s achievements. The birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam serves as a reminder of the values he championed, inspiring nations to uphold principles of unity and harmony.
