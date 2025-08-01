UAE Ambassador To Pakistan Calls On Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Maryam
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, here on Friday.
According to a handout issued here, detailed discussion was held during the meeting on how to expand bilateral cooperation in fraternal relations, economic partnership, education, science and sustainable development.
Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz warmly welcomed the UAE ambassador, and conveyed their best wishes and goodwill of people of Punjab to the visionary leadership and people of the UAE.
They agreed to take cooperation between Pakistan and UAE to new heights and paid tribute to the leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
They appreciated the scientific progress, environmental friendliness and modern vision of UAE leadership.
The PML-N president said, "Relationship between Pakistan and the UAE is not just diplomatic but a bond of hearts."
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "We are keen to further expand cooperation with the UAE in fields of education, research and environment." She said, "Visa-free entry for official and diplomatic passport holders between Pakistan and the UAE is commendable."
She highlighted, "Increase in Pak-UAE bilateral trade volume is a source of joy. Education, health, infrastructure and renewable energy sectors in Punjab have been put on the path of innovation."
The Punjab CM invited the UAE investors, institutions and business community to invest in Punjab.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace9 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal9 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..9 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties9 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away9 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan9 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs9 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million9 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence9 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot10 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry10 hours ago