UAE ambassador to Pakistan calls on Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Maryam

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, here on Friday.

According to a handout issued here, detailed discussion was held during the meeting on how to expand bilateral cooperation in fraternal relations, economic partnership, education, science and sustainable development.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz warmly welcomed the UAE ambassador, and conveyed their best wishes and goodwill of people of Punjab to the visionary leadership and people of the UAE.

They agreed to take cooperation between Pakistan and UAE to new heights and paid tribute to the leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They appreciated the scientific progress, environmental friendliness and modern vision of UAE leadership.

The PML-N president said, "Relationship between Pakistan and the UAE is not just diplomatic but a bond of hearts."

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "We are keen to further expand cooperation with the UAE in fields of education, research and environment." She said, "Visa-free entry for official and diplomatic passport holders between Pakistan and the UAE is commendable."

She highlighted, "Increase in Pak-UAE bilateral trade volume is a source of joy. Education, health, infrastructure and renewable energy sectors in Punjab have been put on the path of innovation."

The Punjab CM invited the UAE investors, institutions and business community to invest in Punjab.