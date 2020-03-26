UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits, Exempts Labourers From Medical Tests

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

The United Arab Emirates announced exemption of medical tests for labourers having expired work permits, the Emirates News Agency said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates announced exemption of medical tests for labourers having expired work permits, the Emirates News Agency said on Thursday.

The work permits and residence visas will be issued and renewed automatically for labourers employed by companies and support service staff such as domestic workers as part of precautionary measures taken by the UAE to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Under the new measures, labourers need not go to the medical examination centres across the country.

The fees for such services will be collected through the authorised payment channels. Once the fee is paid, the workers will remain legitimate residents of the UAE," the UAE's official news agency said.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship asked the business owners to report any suspected case of COVID-19 among their workers.

It also urged all the workers in the UAE to adhere to the precautionary instructions for their own safety and for the safety of the community at large.

