UAE Announces Five-year Multi-entry Tourist Visa For All Nationalities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

UAE announces five-year multi-entry tourist visa for all nationalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Monday announced the first ever five-year visa with multiple entries for the tourists from all nationalities.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who also announced the decision in Arabic on his Twitter handle.

"Today, we change the system of issuing tourist visas in the country, to make the duration of the tourist visa for five years, multiple uses, for all nationalities, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted as reported by Khaleej Times.

He said the UAE received more than 21 million tourists annually and that they wanted to establish the UAE as an international tourist destination.

The move is aimed at supporting the UAE's tourism economy and affirming the country's position as a global tourist destination, he said.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the decision was made to establish the UAE as a major global tourism destination and was part of wider plans to prepare the country for the next 50 years of development.

The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which the government would design the future of the Emirates, he said.

The new visa policy is also expected to provide a boost to the tourism industry and make it easier for residents to bring relatives to the country for visits.

