UAE appreciates Pakistan for repatriating stranded nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Alzaabi has extended his gratitude to the government of Pakistan for its continued cooperation to ensure successful repatriation of its stranded nationals, intending to return home due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Constant work and coordination is underway to ensure return of our Pakistani brothers to Pakistan from the Emirates within a specific mechanism�Thanks again to the government of Pakistan and my dear brother Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari for taking interest, cooperation and thorough follow up," the envoy said in a tweet.

The remarks came in the backdrop of a recent discussion which held between SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari and UAE Minister for Human Resource and Emiratisation Naseer Bin Thani Juma Al Hamli through a video link.

The matters pertaining to the migrant workers' issues and repatriation of the stranded Pakistani came under discussion during the conversation between both the dignitaries.

Hamad Alzaabi also made similar remarks in the past after some 1,500 Pakistanis were brought to Pakistan on April 20 due to the coordinated efforts of both the countries.

So far 3,418 Pakistanis had been flown back to the country from the UAE since the beginning of special flight operations by Pakistan in the wake of global pandemic, said an official source in the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. Currently, third phase for evacuation of the stranded Pakistanis from across the globe was underway, he added.

He said over 4,000 stranded citizens would be repatriated from the Emirates in the current phase.