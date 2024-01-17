Open Menu

UAE Artificial Rain Experts Calls On CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 10:19 PM

UAE artificial rain experts calls on CM Punjab

Members of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) team, who orchestrated artificial rainfall in Lahore recently, called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Members of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) team, who orchestrated artificial rainfall in Lahore recently, called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Wednesday. The CM greeted the team members, expressing gratitude individually during the meeting.

Among those present were Ahmed Al Kamal, Head of Cloud Seeding for the UAE NCM Team, Pilot Col. Obaid Halaf, Pilot Michael Anstis, Head of Cloud Seeding Department Abdullah Al Haman, Arnold Ningala and Verglottoledolato.

CM Naqvi recognised their efforts by presenting certificates of appreciation and commemorative shields to each member and conveyed his thanks for successfully bringing artificial rain to Lahore, marking a historic event in Pakistan. He emphasised that the nation would always remember this successful experience, which was a culmination of 12 years of efforts to achieve artificial rain in Punjab, including Lahore.

The first artificial rain in Lahore was not only celebrated in Pakistan but gained recognition worldwide, he added. The names of the UAE team members have now become a part of Pakistan's history. The CM expressed that the UAE team was ready to bring artificial rain again, but unfavorable weather conditions hindered their efforts. Despite the challenges, the UAE team's two-month stay in Lahore exemplified the strong bonds of brotherhood, he said.

Highlighting the environmental benefits, the CM further stated that artificial rain is a cutting-edge technology capable of reducing environmental pollution and enhancing production. He bid farewell to the UAE team with gratitude and appreciation.

Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, chairman planning and development, secretary EPD, chief meteorologist, army aviation officers, director environment protection, commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Army Technology Chief Minister Punjab Punjab UAE United Arab Emirates Event

Recent Stories

China achieves high quality development targets in ..

China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG

2 minutes ago
 ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsAp ..

ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account

2 minutes ago
 Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to on ..

Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam

2 minutes ago
 Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK ..

Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Weather ,environment plays important role in asthm ..

Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar

3 minutes ago
 Senate body seeks details of budget, following aus ..

Senate body seeks details of budget, following austerity measures

5 minutes ago
Stocks, oil prices slump on economic headwinds

Stocks, oil prices slump on economic headwinds

5 minutes ago
 Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal tra ..

Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months

2 hours ago
 Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackli ..

Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues

2 hours ago
 Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contempor ..

Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq ..

2 hours ago
 Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qur ..

Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London

2 hours ago
 SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against terminat ..

SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan