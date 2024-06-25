UAE Aviation Kicks Off Security Assessment At Islamabad International Airport
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A two-member team of GCAA (General Civil Aviation Authority) of UAE, led by Abdullah Al Kaabi, Senior Director of Avsec Affairs, arrived at IIAP Islamabad for Avsec assessment of the airport.
Air Cdre (R) Shahid Qadir, Director Avsec PCAA (Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority), on behalf of Secretary Aviation, welcomed the team.
Mr. Abdullah re-affirmed UAE commitment in strengthening aviation security system of Pakistan through capacity and capability building.
The opening meeting was attended by the APM/COO Aftab Gilani and all the concerned airport stakeholders.
During the three-day assessment till 27 June, the team will be inspecting implementation of various security measures at the airport, with specific focus on the measures being adopted for flights to the UAE.
The assessment is being hosted by the Aviation Security Directorate of the PCAA and is a continuation of collaborative efforts between GCAA-UAE and PCAA for enhancing Aviation Security standards in the country.
