Open Menu

UAE Aviation Kicks Off Security Assessment At Islamabad International Airport

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

UAE Aviation kicks off Security assessment at Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A two-member team of GCAA (General Civil Aviation Authority) of UAE, led by Abdullah Al Kaabi, Senior Director of Avsec Affairs, arrived at IIAP Islamabad for Avsec assessment of the airport.

Air Cdre (R) Shahid Qadir, Director Avsec PCAA (Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority), on behalf of Secretary Aviation, welcomed the team.

Mr. Abdullah re-affirmed UAE commitment in strengthening aviation security system of Pakistan through capacity and capability building.

The opening meeting was attended by the APM/COO Aftab Gilani and all the concerned airport stakeholders.

During the three-day assessment till 27 June, the team will be inspecting implementation of various security measures at the airport, with specific focus on the measures being adopted for flights to the UAE.

The assessment is being hosted by the Aviation Security Directorate of the PCAA and is a continuation of collaborative efforts between GCAA-UAE and PCAA for enhancing Aviation Security standards in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad UAE June All Airport

Recent Stories

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

3 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

16 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

16 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

16 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

16 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

16 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan