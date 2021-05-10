UrduPoint.com
UAE Bans Travelers' Entry From Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal And Sri Lanka Due To COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:26 PM

UAE bans travelers' entry from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to COVID-19

National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) says People must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand in order to enter the UAE.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri-Lanka due to COVID-19, the latest reports say.

The UAE officials has taken this decision in order to contain spread of COVID-19.

According to the reports, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said: “Flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka,".

In another statement, NCEMA said: “People must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand in order to enter the UAE,”.

But the UAE citizens, long-term residency holders known as “golden visa” holders and diplomats are not barred from entry.

Cargo flights, however, will continue to operate between the four countries.

The UAE civil aviation authority has made it clear to all travelers affected by the decision to contact the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destination without delay.

The UAE last month banned entry to travellers from India to guard against the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant.

