UAE businessmen call on PM; show readiness to explore investment potential of Pakistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan had great investment opportunities, and the government was taking all necessary steps to facilitate investors.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of investors and businessmen of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which called on him here.

The delegation comprised Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), Syed Basar Shueb, Managing Director of International Holdings Company (IHC) and others.

During the meeting, the delegation was briefed with regard to geo-economic potential of Pakistan in the areas of food and agriculture, aviation, power, alternate energy including solar energy, financial services, healthcare, industry, logistics, real estate, tourism and hospitality.

Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi showed interest in expanding the ADQ's global presence and readiness to explore business and investment potential of Pakistan.

ADQ is one of the largest holding companies in the Middle East region with a diverse portfolio of large enterprises covering key sectors of the non-oil economy of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Investment Board Saalik Hussain and senior government officers.