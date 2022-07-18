UrduPoint.com

UAE CG Calls On Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 07:40 PM

UAE CG calls on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

The Consul General of UAE called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM house here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Consul General of UAE called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM house here on Monday.

They discussed issues of mutual interests.

The CM invited the UAE companies to invest in Sindh.

The UAE CG said that the investors of UAE would visit the Sindh province soon.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister UAE Visit Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

12 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Two-day firefighting, first-aid workshop starts fo ..

Two-day firefighting, first-aid workshop starts for KP Forest officials

39 seconds ago
 Nearly half of EU territory 'at risk' of drought

Nearly half of EU territory 'at risk' of drought

40 seconds ago
 Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition f ..

Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition for kids

42 seconds ago
 1188 drug addicts including 13 women take into cus ..

1188 drug addicts including 13 women take into custody

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.