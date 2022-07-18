UAE CG calls on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

The Consul General of UAE called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM house here on Monday

They discussed issues of mutual interests.

The CM invited the UAE companies to invest in Sindh.

The UAE CG said that the investors of UAE would visit the Sindh province soon.