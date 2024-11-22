UAE CG Calls On Sindh Governor Of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi on Friday, .
During the meeting at Governor House, the Consul General extended an invitation to the Governor Sindh to attend a ceremony commemorating the UAE’s 53rd National Day.
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori acknowledged the UAE’s unwavering support to Pakistan during challenging times and emphasized the opportunities available for UAE investors in Sindh’s promising sectors.
He expressed hope for enhanced collaboration in trade and investment.
Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi highlighted the interest of UAE investors in various sectors within Sindh. He further appreciated the IDEAS 2024 exhibition, stating it reflected Pakistan’s formidable defense capabilities.
