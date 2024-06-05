Open Menu

UAE CG Visits FUUAST Karachi Campus

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Consul General of United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, visited the Federal University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Karachi, on the invitation of the ORIC Department of Urdu University and planted a sapling in connection with the World Environment Day

The purpose of his visit was to raise awareness among people on World Environment Day, said a spokesperson of the FUUAST on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that he is very glad to visit the Urdu University Karachi.

He said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and it is rich in natural resources.

Vice Chancellor of FUUAST Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, while talking online with UAE Consul General, thanked him and invited him to visit the Urdu University's Islamabad campus.

Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari appreciated the services of the UAE CG in the field of education.

In the meeting, campus in-charge and Dean department of Science Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Registrar Dr. Sajid Jahangir, HOD Administration Dr. Noreen, and Director, Department (Oric) Hena Muddassir were also present.

On this occasion, the President of the Department of Environment Haq Nawaz Abbasi gave a presentation which was highly appreciated by the Consul General of UAE .

Director ORIC Dr. Hina Mudassir presented the shield to the guest and thanked for his visit to the FUUAST Karachi Gulshan campus.

