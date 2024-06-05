UAE CG Visits FUUAST Karachi Campus
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 09:14 PM
Consul General of United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, visited the Federal University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Karachi, on the invitation of the ORIC Department of Urdu University and planted a sapling in connection with the World Environment Day
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Consul General of United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, visited the Federal University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Karachi, on the invitation of the ORIC Department of Urdu University and planted a sapling in connection with the World Environment Day.
The purpose of his visit was to raise awareness among people on World Environment Day, said a spokesperson of the FUUAST on Wednesday.
Speaking on this occasion, he said that he is very glad to visit the Urdu University Karachi.
He said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and it is rich in natural resources.
Vice Chancellor of FUUAST Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, while talking online with UAE Consul General, thanked him and invited him to visit the Urdu University's Islamabad campus.
Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari appreciated the services of the UAE CG in the field of education.
In the meeting, campus in-charge and Dean department of Science Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Registrar Dr. Sajid Jahangir, HOD Administration Dr. Noreen, and Director, Department (Oric) Hena Muddassir were also present.
On this occasion, the President of the Department of Environment Haq Nawaz Abbasi gave a presentation which was highly appreciated by the Consul General of UAE .
Director ORIC Dr. Hina Mudassir presented the shield to the guest and thanked for his visit to the FUUAST Karachi Gulshan campus.
Recent Stories
Record temperatures: ‘Planet’s thermostat cranked up’ warns WWF
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar
KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Record temperatures: ‘Planet’s thermostat cranked up’ warns WWF38 seconds ago
-
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature32 minutes ago
-
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly32 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system32 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP32 minutes ago
-
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archives35 minutes ago
-
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students35 minutes ago
-
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day35 minutes ago
-
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar35 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise44 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar47 minutes ago
-
CM fulfils promise to send on Hajj 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat55 minutes ago