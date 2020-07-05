UAE citizens, residents allowed to travel with preventive measures

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saturday announced that all citizens and residents in the UAE are allowed to travel in accordance with the health preventive and precautionary requirements enforced within the UAE's airports and the destinations' regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saturday announced that all citizens and residents in the UAE are allowed to travel in accordance with the health preventive and precautionary requirements enforced within the UAE's airports and the destinations' regulations.

The UAE's national carriers, as well as international carriers, will operate their flights according to a classification system, based on several health and safety standards.

The UAE's travel protocol will apply in accordance with the destination and will be dependent on factors such as public health, health checks upon arrival at the destination and when returning back to the UAE, quarantine and self-monitoring of the health of the traveller. In addition to this precautionary guidelines and procedures will apply, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

Compulsory requirements must be adhered to before departure and upon arrival from all travel destinations. Only UAE nationals must register with 'Twajudi' to facilitate communication with them while traveling.

Citizens and residents must perform a COVID-19 examination before travel, depending on the health regulations at the desired destination. This may require a test result within 48 hours of the travel period.

The results of the examination should be presented either through the Al Hosn application or by showing a medical certificate as proof of the negative result, in order to prove that the individual is free from COVID-19 to the authorities at the arrival destination.

Travel will only be permitted if the individual receives a negative result and they must obtain international health insurance, which is valid throughout the period of travel, and covers the desired destination.

Returning residents must ensure that there is no violation of the declared regulations and procedures, the most important being the pre-examination in the countries where laboratories are available, before they return to the UAE.

It is not advised for people over the age of 70 or for those with chronic diseases to travel due to the increased risks associated.